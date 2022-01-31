SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As local drivers eagerly await the arrival of spring and racing season, some are trading the dirt track for a frozen lake.

It’s not difficult to keep yourself entertained on the ice… whatever your age.

The South Dakota Ice Racing Association features everything from side-by-sides to four-wheelers to mini motorcycles and has found a home on Long Lake near Madison.

“The layout is actually really good and the wind blows right so our race track is always in great shape,” SDIRC Organizer Micah Schliemann said.

130 racers stepped onto the ice Sunday for the series’ second week of competition. The winter season doesn’t start until organizers see at least 18-20 inches of ice.

“We want it safe for everybody. We get a ton of rigs out here, a lot of fans, and if everybody parks on the ice we want to make sure it’s thick enough,” Schliemann said.

“You’ve just got to be able to bear the cold. I love racing,” Sioux Falls Ice Racer Justine Brewer said.

About 25% of series drivers are female. 22-year-old Justine Brewer started ice racing at age 13. She won the women’s division on Sunday, but doesn’t compete simply to win.

“Having fun and having the most seat time you can. I want to keep going back out there and just riding,” Brewer said.

Brewer’s not alone in wanting to ride. A number of local dirt track drivers are turning laps in the deep freeze to stay at the top of their game.

“This keeps you in shape, it keeps you sharp. Ice racing is a very technical series, you have to really be on your game to do well,” Schliemann said.

Ice racing, like many aspects of life, requires one other ingredient.

“Patience. You’ve just got to get used to it and get the right set up and have fun,” Brewer said.

The ice racing season is scheduled to run through the end of February.