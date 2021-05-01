The Falls Park Farmer’s Market is now open for the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday’s brilliant weather certainly made for a good day to head outdoors. And starting the first of May, you can spend every Saturday out at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market. It was the first day of the season for the market and many people went out to stroll and shop.

“There’s produce, there’s flowers, there’s vegetables, meat, cheese, one vendor has milk this year now so I mean there’s just about everything you can think of out here,” Bart Vermulm, the board secretary for the Falls Park Farmer’s Market, said.

The Falls Park Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. through October.