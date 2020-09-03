The end of an era at KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the end of an era here at KELOLAND Media Group as our longtime Vice President and General Manager Jay Huizenga retires.

Thursday was Jay’s last day here at KELO. He’s worked here for 40 years and today, during a special ceremony in our newly renovated studios, he was presented with a certificate signed by the mayor declaring today Jay Huizenga Day in Sioux Falls.

President and CEO of Nexstar Perry Sook says Jay’s contributions to the station and the community over the years are what makes him a great leader.

Jay says he’s looking forward to retirement and hopes to spend a lot more time with his family and friends.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll take a closer look at Jay’s legacy after 4 decades with KELOLAND Media Group.