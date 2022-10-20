SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls has been fortunate enough to host the Sculpture walk for nearly two decades and today, after over 500 votes, the city announced its latest winner of the People’s Choice Award.

“With no further ado the people have spoken and this year’s winner of the people’s choice award is ‘Elk’ by Travis Sorenson,” Sculpture Walk board president Regan Smith said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sorenson is from Sturgis and has competed in the Downtown Sculpture Walk for the past six years. This is the first time he’s won the People’s Choice Award.

“I just want to say thank you to the city of Sioux Falls,” Sorenson said. “I just like wildlife and elk are making a big comeback in South Dakota and they are kind of mysterious I think.”

Sorenson says 80% of ‘Elk’ is made out of recyclable material, so he had to spend over 600 hours on it, grinding and polishing.

The hardest part he says was Elk’s neck. “Because there was so many pieces in there trying to get that in there and the nose, because there are layers of stainless steel and cut it and polish it, cut and fill and polish, cut and fill and polish,” Sorenson said.

Elk competed against 68 other sculptures in this year’s event and will now find a special place in Sioux Falls’ art history.

“Each year the winning sculpture of the people’s choice award is purchased by the city of Sioux Falls and its added to the community’s collection of public art,” Smith said.

This year was the 19th year of the Sculpture Walk. Take a look at some past People’s Choice winners.

2022 Elk | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2021 We Can Do It | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2020 Jake on Bass | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2019 Under Construction | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2018 Bear, Lee, Standing | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2017 When Buffalo Roamed | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2016 Maestro | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2015 Sunday with Jessie | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2014 Worlds Her Canvas | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2013 Farmer | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2012 Daughters of Peace | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2011 Hey Marylou Blindside | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2010 Flower Dancing in the Wind | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2009 Summer Distractions II | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2008 Circle of Friends | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2007 Jack’s Storytime | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2006 For Which It Stands | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2005 Shepard | Courtesy Paul Schiller

2004 Coming Home | Courtesy Paul Schiller

Art that continues to add to what makes downtown Sioux Falls a beautiful place to visit.