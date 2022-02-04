SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The numbers are in for a record-breaking Burger Battle in downtown Sioux Falls.



People ate more than 44,000 burgers during the January competition.

That’s compared to more than 31,000 last year.

Boki European Street Food is one of the 27 businesses that just wrapped up the Burger Battle.

Owner Borjan Jaksic says his restaurant sold more than 1,000 burgers in its first time entering the competition.

“We didn’t really have any expectations. I said, ‘Hey, if we sell 10 burgers it’s 10 more than we sold before,'” Boki European Street Food owner Borjan Jaksic said.

The Euro burger went over so well the restaurant is permanently adding burgers to its menu at its downtown location.

“I think it was just really great received so we’re going to do the burger like the Euro burger and then we’re going to have the regular if you want cheese for the typical burger,” Jaksic said.

The tens of thousands of burgers sold in January added up to more than $667,000 spent on burgers.

The battle also resulted in an estimated $1.3 million economic impact for the Sioux Falls community.

“Behind all those numbers is a lot of hard work from the restaurants who are all participating. It’s hard work from the community who’s coming out to eat all those burgers,” Downtown Sioux Falls community outreach manager Sadie Swier said.

Jaksic is planning on entering the competition again next year.

“I think it just really creates a community, and people really got excited, I mean people all throughout town, everybody was talking about it,” Jaksic said.

Downtown Sioux Falls says 32 people ate and voted at all 27 restaurants.

The winner of this year’s Burger Battle is Chef Lance’s on Phillips.