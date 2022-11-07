SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is working to keep local veterans warm this winter.

Scheels is hosting its first-ever Veterans Winter Coats Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Coats, gloves, hats, scarves, all ages, all sizes, we’ll take all of it,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

The items collected will benefit Disabled American Veterans of Sioux Falls.

“They are a national organization but they have a local one here, so everything will stay local that they donate,” Schlapkohl said.

“What the DAV does here locally in Sioux Falls is advocates for veterans and assists veterans,” Sioux Falls DAV’s Owen Richards said.

Owen Richards is a supervisor with the Sioux Falls DAV.

“There’s a lot of fixed income veterans out there and this is huge to them,” Richards said.

He says the money isn’t always there to provide resources of this nature to veterans and their families.

“To say we’ll hold the coat drive, help you out and get your veterans that you know of, that you can reach out to, that you can get the coats and the gloves and the hats into their hands and their family’s hands that’s a huge partnership,” Richards said.

The new or gently used winter gear can be placed in bins at either entrance now through Veterans Day.

“We want to be able to support everybody that might not have the necessities for winter,” Schlapkohl said.

It’s another opportunity to give back, but it’s also a cause that’s near and dear to Scheels.

“We have about 40 veterans that work here and we’ve always internally honored them and so now to be able to do it in the community and really honor everybody that’s a veteran, we’re really excited about it,” Schlapkohl said.