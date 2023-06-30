SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –It’s one of the most unique houses in Sioux Falls, but sadly for years it sat vacant.

It was beginning to fall into ruins and was becoming an eyesore for the neighborhood.



But as you’re about to see, a construction company is restoring the historic home back to its original splendor.

“For me I just get really excited when I have an opportunity to take something that’s in the center of town, especially a historic neighborhood like this that has so much history and seeing these beautiful homes up here and the momentum, they’re getting a little energy back into them,” John Koch owner of John Koch Construction and Real Estate said

John Koch recently bought this old Gothic style house on West 10th Street.

Its distinctive Mansard roof with dormer windows on a steep lower slope are just a few of the many unique features.

Sadly though, aside from a few homeless people who gathered here during the winter months and perhaps a few pigeons, the house has sat empty for at least 11 years.

The house, with its unique design, has a lot of history.

“They call it the Doolittle House,” Koch said.

That’s because it was built by Wally Doolittle, who was a train engineer and later became Sioux Falls’ mayor from 1908 to 1909.

“You know it’s about 140 years old, but amazingly it’s still in pretty good shape,” Koch said.

Koch and his crew are now in the process of renovating the two story house into a four-plex. Two units on top and two units on the bottom.

The house was built in the late 1870’s and of course some of the unique features are the roof and dormer windows and Koch says he’s going to do his best to try and keep it all intact.

“As you can see, we’ve stripped it down, right now we’re making sure the structure is well intact and then we’re going to keep as many of the historical features as we can, like the wood floors, these roof lines, the ceiling heights are great in here 9 to 10 feet they are going to be really cool units,” Koch said.

The previous owner wanted to tear it down and replace it with a gas station, but it’s not that simple.

The Historic Preservation Board said no way.

“Because it’s within a historic district you just can’t tear anything down, the board has to agree to it and because this was a significant contributing property they did not agree to allow him to tear it down,” City Neighborhood Preservative Planner Diane deKoeyer said.

deKoeyer says the fact that someone is willing to invest the time and money in this old house is a win for the city and the neighborhood.

“This is great not only for the historic district, but also because it will be four units, a four plex that he’s renovating it to that will provide housing,” deKoeyer said.

The city says there’s no way it should be renovated into just a single family home, because of its location on busy 10th Street.

Koch says when it’s finished, the Gothic house will add value and character to a neighborhood that’s already rich with history.

“Hopefully a lot of the residents up here are pretty excited to see the 2.0 version,” Koch said.

Koch says if all things go according to plan, he hopes to have it finished and ready to rent by next winter.