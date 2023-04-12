SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Now that the warmer temperatures are here, we could start seeing severe weather.

That means, you’ll be hearing about severe thunderstorm watches and warnings in the coming weeks.

What makes a thunderstorm severe is when it produces one inch hail or larger and winds of 58 MPH or more.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma issues severe thunderstorm watches when conditions are favorable to produce a severe storm. These watches can last for several hours before a storm even hits.

The National Weather Service office issues warnings based off of the wind and hail.

A severe thunderstorm can also can produce tornadoes with little to no warning, so people should seek shelter when a warning is posted. Lightning is not a factor in a severe thunderstorm warning, but can be dangerous.

Think of a watch as a recipe. All the ingredients are there, but you still have to put them together.

A warning is the finished product, or when you take the cake out of the oven.

With a watch, keep your eye on the weather. When a warning is issued, seek a safe place.