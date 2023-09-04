HURON, S.D. (KELO) –The State Fair in Huron is wrapping up today, but this year there was a new addition to the festivities. After a fire destroyed the Beef Complex in 2020, construction began on a replacement facility.

“Halloween 2020 was a very tragic day for us when we lost the Beef Complex to the fire. But out of that came The Dex,” said Candi Briley, South Dakota State Fair assistant manager.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After three years of planning and work, the Dex opened it’s doors to attendees for the first day of the fair this year.

“We kicked off Fair week with the Open Class Beef Show that was held in The Dex; and now we’ve transitioned into Fair week with 4H and FFA Beef Show,” Briley said.

The 30 million dollar facility spans over 150,000 square feet. Assistant Manager Candi Briley says the building can host two full size rodeo arenas as well as numerous livestock shows. The Dex can seat 5,000 spectators and comes equipped with heating, and a ventilation system.

“This is the best time here and I do not want to go back to school now!” said Briggston Bertsche, Charolais Champion.

10-year-old Briggston Bertsche was one of the many show participants over the weekend. His family brought several head of livestock, including his own heifer “Hot Honey”.

“She was the Grand Champion Charolais and the only colored animal in the top eight,” Bertsche said.

Briggston and his family have participated in the fair for many years, but they are excited to be a part of the Dex’s first year. Briggston says he’s a fan of the new building.

“We don’t have to haul our generators around and… it’s still not the coolest but we’re not dying every day,” Bertsche said.

In addition to hosting fair events, the building will also be used for various events all year round.