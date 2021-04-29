The Deku Tree coming to downtown Sioux Falls

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) – A business that sells rare plants is doing some growing of its own. The Deku Tree in Humboldt will soon have its own retail space in downtown Sioux Falls.

It’s a plant lovers paradise when you walk inside the garage turned greenhouse. It’s filled with rare and exotic plants from places all over the world.

“South Africa and Madagascar, lots of cacti from South America, all over the world and I’m always looking to expand,” owner Joshua Cooper said.

Joshua Cooper owns The Deku Tree and says it’s time to expand his business.

“I really think that I’ve outgrown the space just physically and also I need to make the leap from a guy just selling plants in his converted garage to a professional selling plants in a nice store,” Cooper said.

A space in the Jones421 building in downtown Sioux Falls will be the new place for the plant shop.

“Really excited to curate that space and bring this sort of energy to downtown, it’s something that isn’t downtown, and not really even in Sioux Falls, do we really have a plant boutique and so I think it will be really good to showcase something new, something fresh,” business support, partner, Baron Wolfgang said.

The goal is to have the business open to customers in June.

“We don’t have a ton of renovations to do, we are just going to paint the space and put a bunch of shelves up and then start curating the space and bringing my very best stuff there, I will have a whole bunch of new plants as well,” Cooper said.

Now he’s looking forward to planting some roots in the new location and watching his business continue to grow.

“I think a new location, downtown, in Sioux Falls, will bring a lot more people, even though we’ve had people from all over, from Mitchell and Aberdeen and Iowa, which is really neat,” Cooper said.

Cooper says he is typically open on the weekends. You can find exact hours and dates on his Facebook page.