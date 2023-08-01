SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer days are going fast and darker days are ahead.

It’s the last month of meteorological summer and we are long past the first day of summer and the daylight hours continue to click by.

It seems once we get beyond the Fourth of July, you start to hear about ‘Back to School’ and the rest of the summer goes quick. Now that we’re in August, it goes even faster. Here’s a look how much daylight we lose this month.

Because of their difference in geographic locations, the amount of daylight loss differs.

In Sioux Falls we’ll lose an hour and 18 minutes, Aberdeen an hour 24, Pierre an hour and 21 minutes, and Rapid City an hour 20.

With the loss of daylight, the average highs goes down. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen go from 85 to 80 for their average highs in August, Pierre 89 to 83 and Rapid City 85 to 81.

Keeping on the topic of cooler temperatures, not only will we see cooler air this weekend but we also have it in the forecast for next week.