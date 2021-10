RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a day of shoveling and snow blowing for people in the Black Hills.

The snow made for dangerous road conditions, prompting crews to close I-90. The interstate has since reopened.

The highway patrol says it’s received about 50 calls for cars that slid off the road. Authorities remind everyone to slow down and give other vehicles extra space as we enter the winter months.