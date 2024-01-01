RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Early this morning, KELOLAND took control of the CW Network serving eastern South Dakota.

We already provide Western Keloland with the CW of the Black Hills. Now, the network across the entire state will be known as The CW in KELOLAND.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The CW Network is one of America’s major broadcast networks, delivering 14 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week and over 300 hours of sports annually.

“CW is going to be a great addition to our highly-viewed stations that we already have. They’ve got some good programming like inside the NFL, LIV Golf, ACC Basketball, ACC Football,” said Keloland Media Group General Manager Mari Ossenfort.

“There’s going to be Xfinity NASCAR, the Xfinity Racing Series starts in 2025, and exciting for this coming fall in 2024 is WWE comes to the CW, so there’s a lot of exciting things, a lot of great live events that are going to be on the CW and we hope to expand some of our local programming onto the CW as well,” said Keloland Marketing Director Paul Farmer.

Farmer says the local programming includes some Keloland News programs that will also be available on the CW.

You can find the CW in Keloland on 11.4 over an antenna in the Sioux Falls area, 3.4 in Aberdeen and Watertown, and 6.4 in Pierre and central South Dakota. On Midco, the CW will move from 596 to 590; on Direct TV, the CW will move from channel 14 to channel 10. KELOLAND Chief Engineer Brian Baier encourages viewers to rescan their TVs to ensure they can access the New CW in Keloland.

And there is also a CW App for your phone or tablet.

“The app has a lot of good programming on it too because viewers consume about 17 hours a week in digital video viewing, and so to have that option available to our viewers for free, I think, is going to be important,” said Ossenfort.