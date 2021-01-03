The Crow Bar hosts fundraiser for employee and his family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On Christmas Day the Sioux Falls home of Jeb and Jessa Christensen went up in flames and they lost their beloved golden retriever, Piper.

Sunday, the Crow Bar, where Jeb Christensen has bartended for the past six years, hosted a fundraiser in support of his family. People have been rallying behind them through donations of money, baby clothes and baby toys. Jeb and Jessa were there to greet their friends and family that came out to wish them well.

“It makes this whole situation a lot easier knowing we have so many people here for us and supporting us. It definitely helps a lot. We wanted everyone to come enjoy the day and, you know, it’s kind of fun to be able to do it this way rather than just a, you know, setting up the GoFundMe. This way we can actually thank people for everything they’re doing,” Jeb and Jessa Christensen said.