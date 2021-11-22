The Crossover Classic tips off Thanksgiving week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Crossover Classic tips off Monday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The round-robin event will feature men’s basketball teams from across the country, including George Mason, SDSU, Nevada, and Washington.

The four teams have a combined 37 NCAA Tournament appearances and ten trips to the Sweet 16. Tournament officials hope the Crossover Classic becomes a staple of Thanksgiving in South Dakota.

“We’ve landed on this week as one where teams are generally available and looking for these multi-team events or just big, neutral site games. This is a great week for people to kind of relax, spend time with family, bring your family to the game, so we’ve identified this week as our target. We’re going to put our flag in the ground and try to build,” Jesse Smith, Vice President of Operations at Sanford Sports said.

The Crossover Classic tips off Monday night at 6 p.m. with Nevada against South Dakota State,

followed by George Mason against Washington at 8:30 p.m.

The event runs through Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon.