SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar Eatery is moving locations, relocating from Shriver Square in downtown Sioux Falls, across the viaduct to the Lumber Exchange Building across the street from the 8th and Railroad complex.

A release from The Cookie Jar calls this move a significant milestone, announcing the grand opening at the new location as of July 11, 2023.

The business will be closed starting in June as they transition locations.

Beyond just changing locations, the release also states that the business is expanding, and is hiring at all positions while working to expand their menu offerings to include breakfast options.

Business hours will also expand, with the eatery looking to open Saturdays as well.