RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With the holidays right around the corner, now is the time to get your Christmas trees. In Rapid City, the Club for Boys is hosting a Christmas tree fundraiser.

The Club for Boys is hosting its Christmas Tree Fundraiser, something the group has done for more than 40 years.

“I’ve been doing this for about 3 years now. We just want to make sure everyone gets a good Christmas tree,” Cyrus Coats, Club for Boys member, said.

This year, there are about 20 boys helping to sell nearly 1,400 Christmas Trees.

This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser each year. It also gives these boys some valuable experience.

“First of all, some of our kids don’t have any other job experience and this is their first one. They are responsible for their schedules and letting us know when they can’t be here, their transportation all of that stuff. And secondly, dealing with customers teaches them some skills but it also builds confidence,” Kline said.

There are more than ten types of trees, including Ponderosa Pines from the Black Hills.

“There still is a shortage of Christmas trees. We didn’t think that was the case and then we got shorted 40 of our tall trees so yeah it’s one of those things that happen, the fuel costs are up again so it’s hard to make it a fundraiser but we just have to raise our prices a little bit to cover those extra costs,” Kline said.

The goal is to sell every tree in the lot and to bring some holiday cheer to all of their customers.

“The customers get pretty happy when they find their perfect tree. Whenever they come here with their family and there are little kids, they just get really happy. Once they go home, I bet they are happy to set it up,” Coats said.

The Club for Boys will be selling Christmas trees Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. And Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.