RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Club for Boys in Rapid City is celebrating 60 years of helping kids.

The all-boys non-profit organization empowers boys to discover their full potential.

For 60 years, boys ages 6 to 17 have been coming to the Club for Boys.

“A place for kids to be able to come here, be welcomed, and be safe and have some type of kinship with being able to develop relationships,” Executive Director Doug Herrmann Said

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Boys come from all corners of Rapid City and slowly develop bonds and friendships along the way.

“It’s definitely been a journey, especially coming from you know, not that bit of a good background and just kind of getting in trouble,” Herrmann said. “So I kind of made my way here and it definitely taught me a lot of skills I know today.”

The Club for Boys here in Rapid City sees a couple hundred boys everyday after school. The only reason they are able to celebrate 60 years is having a great staff on hand to help mentor those young boys.

“Teamwork that goes into coordinating all of these activities as well as sharing information about individual kids,” Herrmann said. “But then also spending the time to individually develop that relationship. That’s absolutely critical and that’s what our staff does really well with.”

Younger Boys Program Director Jordonn Taylor has been with the Club for over 9 years, and now as an alum he is giving back and helping kids.

“I think that’s really had a big impact on my life,” Taylor said. “Just mainly getting to know these younger kids, you know kind of growing with them, kind of also being that teacher for them.”

The Club looks to take those 60 years of experience and enhance what it needs to to make it another 60 years.

The Club for Boys wants to thank the community in the Black Hills for their support over the past 60 years.