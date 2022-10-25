SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weather is getting colder by the day, and one local nonprofit is in need of winter gear for kids.

The Closet at The Foster Network has served a record number of children this year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have just surpassed about 500 kids which is more than we served all of last year,” The Closet President Holly Christensen said.

That translates to an increased demand for items on every shelf, especially as winter draws near. The Closet’s most pressing need is new or gently used adult-sized winter coats, snow pants, and boots.

“We have elementary school kids come in that need those adult sizes and we’ve had to turn a few kids away this week due to not having their size,” Christensen said.

“We have kids that come into care in the middle of the night and the next day they’re expected to go to school,” Teen Advocate Tessa Curry said.

Tessa Curry is The Foster Network’s Teen Advocate.

“The importance of having them be able to come here and get their coat, get hats, gloves, boots because they want to play the next day at school, so it’s so important for us to have the ability to have everything on hand,” Curry said.

The deadline of November 10th is also fast approaching for foster families to sign up to receive Christmas gifts.

“We really want the families to be able to focus on meeting that kid’s need and being able to provide that extra help to them through the holiday season, and by providing the gifts we allow the families to be able to do that,” Christensen said.

“Seeing the look on the families’ faces when they came in to pick up those items and knowing that they didn’t have to worry, didn’t have to worry about that this year, and I’m so excited we that we can do that again,” Curry said.

The Closet’s biggest needs…

-Boots (all sizes including adult sizes)

-Winter coats (2T and under and 14/16-18/20) (we have a big need for adult sizes)

-Snow Pants (all sizes including adult sizes)

No appointment needed to drop off winter gear!

It can be dropped off Tuesdays 5:30-7pm or Thursdays 9:30am-Noon. Or at All American Towing M-F 8-5:30 (please limit drop off to 2 bags or less at this location)

Items can be gently used or new.