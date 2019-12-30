Breaking News
I-90 EB closed from Rapid City to Mitchell. I-90 WB closed from Mitchell to Wall.
1  of  76
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Federal Building Aberdeen First United Methodist Church Beresford Senior Center Bon Homme County Courthouse Bon Homme County Sheriff's Calvary Episcopal Cathedral Charles Mix County Courthouse City of Aberdeen City of Armour City of Beresford City of Brookings City of Canistota City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Eureka City of Garretson City of Gregory City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Lennox City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Miller City of Mitchell City of Redfield City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tea City of Tea City of Wagner City of Wall City of Watertown City of Winner City of Yankton Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Dakota Senior Meals, Gregory SD Douglas County Courthouse Faulkton Area Medical Center Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Ft. Thompson Indian Health Service GLACIAL LAKES RUBBER PLASTICS Hutchinson County Courthouse I-29 CLOSED - WATERTOWN TO ND I-90 CLOSED - MITCHELL TO WALL (WEST BOUND) RAPID CITY TO MITCHELL (EAST Kingsbury Emergency Management Lake Area Tech McCook County Offices McPherson County Mitchell DaVita Dialysis Northern State Univ. Persona, Inc. Pierre VA Clinic Platte Health Center Avera Rock County Opportunities Rosebud DaVita Dialysis Center Rural Health Care, Inc. Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Trail King - Mitchell Twin City Fan - Aberdeen Twin City Fan - Mitchell Twin City Fan -Elkton Twin City Fan-Brookings United Hardware Distributing Company W. Keeble Health Center Wagner Indian Health Services Wagner senior meals Watertown Box Corporation

The clean-up is on as snow hits KELOLAND

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With any snowfall of any significance, concern quickly turns to the need to clean it up and make sure streets, sidewalks and driveways are safe again.

Kristi Oskar-Groem is out in the watery, snowy, slushy elements with an eye on helping keep the neighborhood safe for others.

“Well I decided I needed to get out and get this snow done so that nobody slips and falls,” Oskar-Groem said.

The snowy scenes might be picturesque, but they’re not exactly convenient.

“It looks light and fluffy, and it’s really nice coming down, and but once you start shoveling, it’s like an inch and a half thick of water on the bottom-side, so snowblower doesn’t work too well, gotta use a shovel,” Oskar-Groem said.

Dustin Hansen, street operations manager with the City of Sioux Falls, has a summary along similar lines.

“It’s a very wet, heavy snow,” Hansen said. “A lot of moisture, obviously we had almost a half an inch of rain before the snow started to fall, and a little bit of freezing rain, so it’s slushy conditions out there. Our plows and motor graders have actually been at it since about 1:30 a.m. this morning, plowing the emergency routes.”

He also offers a timely reminder in the wake of something that happened just this morning.

“We had a driver back in to one of our snowplows,” Hansen said. “We always say give our drivers about four car lengths, it’s about 75, 80 feet. But give them the room they need to get the work done.”

Step by step and scoop by scoop, the clean-up can and will happen.

“Little scoops and trying to push it, so I can push it to the other side instead of doing the lifting,” Oskar-Groem said. “My arms are a little sore from working out.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests