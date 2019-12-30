The clean-up is on as snow hits KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With any snowfall of any significance, concern quickly turns to the need to clean it up and make sure streets, sidewalks and driveways are safe again.

Kristi Oskar-Groem is out in the watery, snowy, slushy elements with an eye on helping keep the neighborhood safe for others.

“Well I decided I needed to get out and get this snow done so that nobody slips and falls,” Oskar-Groem said.

The snowy scenes might be picturesque, but they’re not exactly convenient.

“It looks light and fluffy, and it’s really nice coming down, and but once you start shoveling, it’s like an inch and a half thick of water on the bottom-side, so snowblower doesn’t work too well, gotta use a shovel,” Oskar-Groem said.

Dustin Hansen, street operations manager with the City of Sioux Falls, has a summary along similar lines.

“It’s a very wet, heavy snow,” Hansen said. “A lot of moisture, obviously we had almost a half an inch of rain before the snow started to fall, and a little bit of freezing rain, so it’s slushy conditions out there. Our plows and motor graders have actually been at it since about 1:30 a.m. this morning, plowing the emergency routes.”

He also offers a timely reminder in the wake of something that happened just this morning.

“We had a driver back in to one of our snowplows,” Hansen said. “We always say give our drivers about four car lengths, it’s about 75, 80 feet. But give them the room they need to get the work done.”

Step by step and scoop by scoop, the clean-up can and will happen.

“Little scoops and trying to push it, so I can push it to the other side instead of doing the lifting,” Oskar-Groem said. “My arms are a little sore from working out.”