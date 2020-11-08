The city to begin thinning deer population

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The deer population within Sioux Falls’ city limits continues to be a problem.

For the past six years, the city has tried reducing the number of deer through a management program to keep drivers safe and lessen the damage they can cause to people’s property.

It’ll be harvesting deer again this year, but it first starts with an online survey.

Drive around areas of southern or eastern Sioux Falls and there’s a pretty good chance you might spot deer.

“Many people enjoy seeing whitetail deer throughout the city, in the parks, maybe in their neighborhoods, but at some point the number of deer can get to be an annoyance or even a danger,” Julie DeJong Animal Control Supervisor said.

That’s why the city will once again be working with the Game, Fish and Parks Department to reduce the herds that tend to find their way into city limits.

“We count deer once the crops are harvested outside of town, we do get an influx of deer because their food is gone and their cover is gone,” DeJong said.

But first it wants your input with an online survey.

“So what we are asking is for people to jump on the online survey, fill it out, it’s only 10 questions, it should just take a couple of minutes to fill it out, there’s also a section at the bottom for people to put their comments if they have comments about the deer in their neighborhood or not seeing deer in their neighborhood,” DeJong said.

In the past, DeJong says the biggest problem areas are around I-229 and Rice Street and I-229 and Minnesota Avenue.

“We have a huge population in those two areas and that’s where we generally target our operations as far as removing deer,” DeJong said.

They’ll allow archery hunters to thin the herds around the outer limits of the city and trained officers will shoot the deer in other populated areas.

The city will begin the deer management program in late December or early January. All the meat is then donated to food shelters.

To take the online survey, click here.