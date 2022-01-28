VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is National “Data Privacy Day,” but with more and more scams popping up, it’s harder than ever to keep your information safe.

The city of Vermillion sent out a warning about someone using a local number, posing as a city utility officer on Friday.

Vermillion officials say the caller claimed to be contacting people about unpaid electric bills.

The city says this is not the process used by the Utility Office to collect overdue payment and says if you get a call like this you should hang up and call them directly.