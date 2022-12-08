SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls has spent the last year brainstorming new ways to move toward clean energy. Today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center attendees at the Sustainability Summit could check in on the progress.

This 2023 Nissan LEAF may look like your average car. But this car is anything but average. It’s the first fully electric car in the city of Sioux Falls fleet.

“It’s very exciting to be a part of a city who is forward thinking and is interested in exploring and piloting emerging technology that supports both environmental and economic benefits,” Holly Meier, Sustainability Coordinator for the City of Sioux Falls.

Sustainability Coordinator Holly Meier says the City has spent the past year researching electric vehicles in other states and is now introducing this car as part of a pilot program.

“Electric vehicles have been on the city’s radar for some time, many other cities across the Midwest are starting to pilot them in their fleet,” Meier said.

The EV gets around 150 miles to a full charge, costs less to maintain and has a cleaner energy output.

“There’s a lot of opportunities there as we transition to some cleaner transportation. But, you know, we want to make sure that it works for us as well,” Peterson said.

The Health Department will use the new wheels for a full year. In that time Fleet and Sustainability teams with the City will collect data.

“We really want to see how the numbers compare for operating in Sioux Falls compared to what we see in the region, you know, because every driver is a little different, every climates a little different,” Peterson said.

And use that to decide if more EVs will be added. The electric vehicle is expected to hit the road at the start of 2023.