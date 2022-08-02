DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers, bikers and more bikers. They aren’t just in Sturgis. With the 82nd Motorcycle Rally beginning at the end of this week, many visitors have already made it to the Black Hills, including Deadwood.

Deadwood is a must-stop for bikers coming to the Sturgis Rally.

And according to Lee Harstad, the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, the city is ready for thousands of motorcycles rolling through.

“Up here in Deadwood, we are in the business of entertaining people. We are always ready for big crowds and the rally is no exception. The last few years we’ve had big crowds here even more than we anticipated and we have been able to hold the crowds and keep everybody having a good time,” Harstad said.

From annual rides to live music, Deadwood has many different events planned for rally week.

“So there is a lot of things on all ends of town happening. Then of course our individual businesses pull out all the stops and provide a great rally atmosphere as well,” Harstad said.

The Saloon 10 has been around for over 70 years here in downtown Deadwood. Staff say they are ready for another Sturgis Rally.

“We are prepared. We were prepared even last week,” Louie Lalonde, General Manager of Saloon 10, said.

Regardless of staffing challenges.

“They are exhausted but they are tough and we are tough. And we are excited that it’s here so bring it on,” Lalonde said.

Most importantly, the businesses and event planners hope everyone will ride responsibly and safely this year.

For the second year in a row, Harley Davidson will be taking over Outlaw Square in Downtown Deadwood, hosting concerts, vendors, and games.