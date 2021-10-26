The City of Deadwood plans to stay busy through winter with sports wagering

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Sports wagering is going so well in Deadwood that the city is looking to hire more than 150 additional employees.

As the weather cools down in the Black Hills, tourism season tends to die down. However, in Deadwood, things are picking up with Sportsbook.

“We are finding that it’s bringing brand new visitors who have not discovered the Black Hills in general or Deadwood before. And with sports wagering, they are really embracing this new gem that they are finding in Deadwood. So tourism has definitely benefited, especially in the shoulder season due to sports wagering,” David Knight, GM of Tin Lizzie, said.

It started just in time for football season. Knight, says so far more than 90 percent of sports wagers have been for the NFL or college football.

“We do know that with NBA gearing up and college basketball, it’s definitely going to be a busy winter for all of Deadwood,” Knight said.

Year to date, the city of Deadwood has seen a 30 percent increase in gaming numbers over 2019 during this time.

More casinos are joining in on the new gaming, including Deadwood Mountain Grand, which just opened up its sportsbook yesterday.

“We’re finally at that finish line, we are excited just like everyone else is. And what a better time, we have the World Series starting tomorrow, hockey is going, basketball is going, football is going, couldn’t have been a better time for us,” Tyler Nold, casino manager said.

Both resorts are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for sportsbooks in Deadwood.

“I think I’ve said this from the get-go that I’m excited for the whole city of Deadwood and this gives us a whole other reason for people to come to town,” Nold said.

And it’s only the beginning.