DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — New Year’s Eve is Saturday and the City of Deadwood is getting ready for one big celebration.

You will find hundreds, if not thousands of people ringing in 2023 right here on Main Street in Deadwood.

“This is kind of a special event because it’s related to the Franklin Hotel. This has been a fixture here for a very long time and we are happy to continue that,” John Rystrom, Franklin Hotel Manager, said.

There will be events going on across town in celebration of New Year’s Eve. Over here at the Franklin Hotel, they have their annual ball drop which has been going on for over 30 years.

“Tomorrow night it will just slowly build and at about midnight we will drop that ball at the top of the Franklin Hotel. I expect about 5, 10-thousand people out front and we are just looking for a good time,” Rystrom said.

Lee Harstad with the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce says that hotels are booked all across town. He expects a busy weekend.

“Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, it’s typically one of the busiest weeks in the winter in Deadwood. A lot of people are coming out here to get out of their houses or just bringing their families up and just to do enjoy the holidays so it is really a week long celebration culminating with New Year’s Eve,” Harstad said.

While it’s important to celebrate the new year and have fun, it’s also important to be safe.

“We definitely want everyone to be safe. Just come out here and enjoy what Deadwood has to offer this holiday season,” Harstad said.

Businesses all over the town of Deadwood are taking part in New Year’s Eve festivities.