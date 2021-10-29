The City of Deadwood gears up for a busy Halloween weekend

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — People across KELOLAND will be celebrating Halloween this weekend. It’s also time for one of Deadwood’s biggest events.

Many people are getting into the spooky spirit here in Deadwood as events for Halloween begin tonight.

“South Dakota loves their own backyard getaway which is Deadwood. But we have people here from Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Colorado, Wyoming, we even get people coming in from Iowa for an event like this,” Amanda Kille, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, said.

Deadweird is an event that has been going on for decades here in Deadwood. Most all of the businesses have their own events going on. Here at the Franklin Hotel and Silverado, there’s an annual Halloween costume contest.

Where the city is giving away over $10,000 in prizes.

Manager of the Franklin Hotel, John Rystrom, says all rooms are already booked for the weekend.

“It’s a great event, the city does a real good job and we’re blocking the streets off, we’re getting everybody out. It’s just a great event, the hotel is full and pretty much the whole town is full,” Rystrom said.

From themed concerts to haunted tours, Deadweird has it all.

“We really encourage people to have fun all around town. That’s really what it’s about is to have a city-wide Halloween celebration,” Kille said.

“Keep them entertained, that’s what we do in Deadwood, and I think we got it perfected,” Rystrom said.

Deadwood officials urge everyone to drink responsibly, and to take advantage of the multiple ride-share services available in town if needed.