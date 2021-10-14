The City of Deadwood continues to clean up after winter storm

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight the cleanup continues in Deadwood, where this week’s storms dumped two feet of snow.

As you can see there is still quite a bit of snow here in Deadwood. While a lot of businesses had to shut down yesterday, everything is starting to open back up today, like Madame Peacock’s Boutique.

“We didn’t open the store yesterday because none of us could get out and my husband spent the whole day plowing the driveway but it’s sunshine today and it’s going to be beautiful and we got lots of coats and sweaters in the store,” Dee Herdt, Deadwood resident, said.

It may be October, but Dee Herdt says this is nothing new for Deadwood.

“Most of us all have 4-wheel drive vehicles, most of us have a blade on the front of them so we’re prepared. We have down-filled coats and boots and we’re ready,” Herdt said.

Across town at Deadwood Mountain Grand, they’re also cleaning up.

“I think living here we are always more than prepared. Now that this has happened, it’s all going to melt away and we will head into second or third fall, I think is the local running joke,” Danielle Osloond, with Deadwood Mountain Grand, said.

The Deadwood Public Works crews have been hauling piles and piles of snow ever since the storm started. Bill Burleson, the city’s Street Superintendent, says they won’t be finished until at least late tomorrow.

“All the guys are doing exactly what they have been trained to do with the equipment and they are used to doing all this work. It’s working out just the same as every other storm,” Burleson said.

Meanwhile, everyone else is shoveling away only to get ready for the next blizzard to come to town.

Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming Border was closed Tuesday night due to the dangerous road conditions during the winter storm. It opened back up yesterday afternoon.