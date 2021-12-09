The city of Custer prepares for a winter storm

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — With snow in the forecast across KELOLAND tonight, towns all over the state are getting prepared for the winter storm.

While it doesn’t look like much now, Public Works Crews here in Custer are getting ready for 4 to 8, if not more inches of snow tonight.

“We started the week off by discussing with our public works supervisors and operators to make sure equipment was set up and ready to go out to clear the streets,” Hartmann said.

Tim Hartmann, Interim Director for Public Works, says crews are prepared for whatever the South Dakota weather brings.

“Our staff is very aware our snow alerts and our snow routes that we have. We are into December, business as usual. We have been very fortunate but it had to come eventually,” Hartmann said.

However, Custer County Emergency Manager, Steve Esser, says it’s important for everyone in town to be ready for the winter storm.

“Always keep at least a half a tank of gas in the vehicle during the winter time. When you are driving the roads are slippery, take your time to get to your destination,” Esser said.

“And if you don’t have to go there, the best thing to do is stay home,” Esser said.

Esser says driving is usually an issue when the snow begins to fall. Some winter tips are have your car winter ready. Have extra blankets in the car and good tires.

“Most of the people that live here for any amount of time know that winter is coming no matter how nice it’s been in the past few weeks, winter will get here eventually,” Esser said.

The Custer County Emergency Manager says to keep an eye out on their social media for updates during the winter storm. You can also stay updated on changing weather conditions on our KELOLAND weather app.