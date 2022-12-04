SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The air is chilly and lights are going up all around KELOLAND, meaning Christmas is getting closer. One Sioux Falls Church got into the spirit Saturday evening with a live nativity scene.

You’ve probably heard the story of the nativity scene, but at Southern Hills United Methodist Church, you could see the story come alive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s an annual event for something we try to catch every year, the kids really enjoy it,” said Dustin Schnabel, Sioux Falls.

Schnable and his family say the live animals bring them back every year.

“We’re an animal lover family so getting to see the animals up close and interact with them, plus along with the story,” Schnable said.

“It’s the animals. Yea and it’s also cool how they always have the setup and the cool costumes,” Katherine and Audrey said.

8-year-olds Katherine and Audrey have come to this event every year since they were born, they say Christmas is their favorite holiday.

“You get to spend time with your family and we get to have all these fun things,” Katherine and Audrey said.

As attendees walked along the path of live animals, they learned the meaning of Christmas from the many characters.

“The message we are giving, the Christmas message, the Christmas story, there’s nothing like it,” said Jeff Rahn, cast member.

Jeff Rahn has participated in the event for the past 20 years. He says interacting with people is his favorite part of participating.

“It’s just a lot of fun to watch react to what we are doing and the thanks we get- the genuine thanks we get for what we are doing,” Rahn said.

The church has hosted this event for over 20 years.