SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Christmas decorations are up across KELOLAND and for many that may include a nativity scene. But if you want the chance to see that classic scene come to life — you’ll be able to Saturday night.

“We have camels, goats, sheep, chickens, cows, geese, horses, all of that is happening tomorrow night,” Don Vanderlip, pastor of Southern Hills Church, said. “And enjoy all the characters, Mary, Joseph, the wise men, shepherds, angels, it’s going to be fun.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Southern Hills United Methodist Church is hosting its annual living nativity scene to help people get into the Christmas spirit.

“It’s always nice to see all the crowds that come, there’s lots of families. And it’s a good chance for them to see something real, you know, a real nativity scene rather than something you see on tv or in a book,” Mark Heupel, who is playing a shepherd, said.

“To come out here and to see a portrait of Jesus in the manger as his birth is there and to look at that and to see that there is hope in this world with Jesus,” Roger Jacobs, who is playing a shepherd, said.

This year it’s a walk-through event lit up by luminaries.

“We want people to come with their cameras, you can pet the animals, you can even dress up as one of the characters too. It’s a fun event here at the church,” Vanderlip said.

Vanderlip says visitors can park across the street from the church at the Laurel Oaks Swimming Pool. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.