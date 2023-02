SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Chicks are going on tour and they’ll be making a stop in Sioux Falls next fall.

The Chicks World Tour 2023, begins on June 20 in Olso, Norway. The 37-date tour will be at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on September 1, 2023.

The concert, according to PREMIER Center, will feature special guest Ben Harper.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. online and at the KELOLAND Box Office.