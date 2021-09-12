The challenges homebuilders continue to face

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Homebuilders continue to face hurdles, with a slow supply chain from the pandemic and the high housing demand.

And they are also seeing a shortage of people available to build houses. These factors have resulted in fewer houses on the 2021 Fall Parade of Homes. Tom Jarding sees those challenges within his own construction company, but also across the industry. He is the president of the Home Builders Association.

“You know, a lot of questions that I get, with our company, from out-of-state people still going on, trying to come here, wanting to move here,” Jarding said. “As well as those that are here whether trying to capitalize on the interest rates or, you know, make that next move up in home, it really hasn’t shown a slow down yet.”

Jarding says the Parade of Homes does help with the housing demand by allowing people to see what’s on the market.