SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cattitude Café has come a long way in the last month.

“It was just a complete empty shell, and to just watch it progress over the past last year and a half has just been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me,” said Heather Wendlandt, owner.

The Café has two rooms, one for food and drinks and one for the cats.

“It’s an amazing place! Lots of cats! The cats love pets. They love to play,” said Shaylee Hampton, 9 years old.

“It’s amazing with all the vibrant colors that are going around and how friendly to cats are cuddly and playful. It’s amazing,” said Thomas Gilbert, an attendee.

Attendees can spend $10 for an hour or $6 for half an hour with the cats and kittens. If a cat has a green collar on, that means they are available for adoption through the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

“It’s really important for them to include older cats as well, which touches my heart kind of specifically because I have an older cat at home. So I love the inclusion of not just kittens and the small playful ones but also the ones that just want to relax too,” said Danielle Schmidt, an attendee.

Wendlandt says it’s amazing being able to see her dream of having a cat Café and helping cats find their forever home become a reality.

“The community support has been awesome. Everybody’s really excited, really looking forward to it. And it just, it’s such a great feeling to see everybody coming in and just having a great time here,” Wendlandt said.

You can make a reservation online to hang out with the cats.