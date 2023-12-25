SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is doing what they can to ensure they have a “Meow-ee” Christmas.

Staff at The Cattitude Café celebrated their first Christmas surrounded by family and of course cats.

“Since we couldn’t be home with our families, our families kind of stopped by here. We got a couple of our kids here with us and just enjoying the Christmas morning with the kitties,” said Heather Wendlandt, owner.

Throughout the morning, these kittens were able to tear into their presents. Owner Heather Wendlandt says all these gifts were given by regulars at the Café.

“All the kids that are here right now don’t have a home except for Darla. So the fact that the community was willing to make sure that they had such a great Christmas morning, even though they don’t have families yet was really warming,” Wendlandt said.

These gifts included new beds, automatic toys and of course lots and lots of balls and string.

“It just brings me joy to see them running around and if there’s a laser they’re just like, where’s it where’s it?” Shaylee Hampton, 10 years old.

General Manager Desirae McMahon says these cats have given others so much joy this year, and it feels great to see the love returned…

“Christmas is the time of giving. And you know, these cats have had a hard life. So it’s, it’s always nice to give them great gifts and, you know, let them and live their best life,” McMahon said.

That Christmas excitement could be seen with every swipe at a toy.

The cats were also treated to a Christmas meal. Since opening in July, the Café has had 132 adoptions. Their goal is to reach 150 by the end of the year.