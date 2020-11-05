SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Record high temperatures aren’t dampening spirits among winter sports enthusiasts. KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing takes us to Great Bear Ski Valley, where the season’s off to a solid start despite the lack of snow.

It’s the calm before the storm at Great Bear Ski Valley, where they’re anticipating a banner year following last month’s record season pass sales.

“Lots of newcomers coming out and families that have always loved the sport of skiing, snowboarding, plus tubing, so we are excited to see some new faces and to welcome back some of our loyal customers,” Director of Communications Alexa Giebink said.

In the midst of a pandemic, Great Bear is investing tens of thousands of dollars in safety equipment to protect both customers and staff.

The slopes remain bare, but it’s a blizzard of activity behind the scenes, as Great Bear prepares to hire seasonal help.

“This Saturday, we have our job fair from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We are hiring a variety of seasonal team members, from ski patrol to rental shop to guest services, food service. Usually, our greatest need is our lift operators,” Giebink said.

Once the staff is in place, Great Bear will take its cue from Mother Nature on when to make snow.

“Typically, we open for the season early to mid-December, it’s always dependant on the weather, so we’ll start making snow as soon as we can,” Giebink said.

Giebink says Great Bear can accommodate a variety of schedules, but prefers applicants to be at least 16-years old and able to work weekends and holidays.