The call for volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As COVID-19 vaccines are distributed, the South Dakota Department of Health has put out a call to all residents asking for some future help.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard on the department’s website, over 69 thousand people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This week, the Department of Health called on residents to help them with the distribution in the future. As the state’s vaccine allocation grows, they are asking for volunteers to sign up to either administer the shot or help with clerical work. Yesterday, a spokesperson for the DOH said over a thousand people have already signed up. Christina Oey of Sioux Falls is one of them.

“I think that all of us have been wondering since the pandemic started how we can help. I saw this press release go out and I knew that, you know, I can’t help administer shots, I’m not a nurse, but there was other opportunities and I thought, ‘hey, I can do data entry and clerical work.’ So, it’s just my little part of trying to help life kind of get back to normal,” Oey said.