The Butterfly House & Aquarium lowers admission price for low income families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Butterfly House & Aquariums is looking to give everyone a chance to get their minds off the pandemic and dive into education with an ‘Aquarium for all.’

Despite being left to flounder because of the COVID-19 pandemic early this year, now, things at the Butterfly House & Aquariums have been going swimmingly.

“We’ve been seeing more people come in,” Executive Director Audrey Willard said.

“This is our second time this summer… for just trying to do things…. to get out of the house and that kind of thing,” Visitor Kristin O’Riley said.

Through a partnership with the Marsh & McLennan Agency, the house is trying to make their Aquarium available for all. For anyone that shows an EBT, SNAP card, WIC card, Medicaid or Headstart card they’re granted a $3 admission.

“That’s going to be a $6 to $9 savings on your admission, and that really helps us get more people through our doors to experience all of these unique exhibits,” Willard said.

Kristin O’Riley says her daughter Elise loves visiting when they can.

“She’s been asking to come back here since the last time we were here,” O’Riley said.

She especially loves the aquarium.

“She likes to see the anemones and that kind of thing in the aquarium, and she hasn’t gotten to try poking the fish yet with all the coronavirus stuff yet, but, when that comes back, I’m sure she’ll be pretty excited,” O’Riley said.

The house is encouraging but not requiring face masks for guests. They’re also encouraging social distancing. With summer coming to a close, they’re loosening their reservation rules.

“We encourage reserve times, but now, since it’s quieter especially getting away from the summer season, you don’t need a reserve time and we’ll probably have room for you, so just come to our front doors and we’ll let you in,” Willard said.

By making it more affordable, all families can dive deep into an aquatic education.

“Experiences with aquariums, butterflies, it shouldn’t be a privilege, it should be something that all families can experience,” Willard said.

“It’s interesting for all ages, I feel like… and it’s a really good addition resource for Sioux Falls,” O’Riley said.

Visit The Butterfly House & Aquarium website to register for a time and learn more about their COVID-19 restrictions.