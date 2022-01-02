The Burger Battle competition brings new and old competitors

SIOUX FALLS. S.D. (KELO) – The Downtown Burger Battle arrived this weekend in Sioux Falls. 27 restaurants are competing for the top spot.

The annual competition has 27 competitors this year. JL Beers and Monks Ale House are two of the restaurants with submissions.

JL Beers’ burger is called “GochuJANG’S All Here Burger.” Its spicy cabbage sauce brings Korean flavor to the battle.

“60% of our burgers have been the Burger Battle burger, which is fantastic,” assistant general manager Lindsey Rau said.

The burger also includes cilantro, onions, banana peppers and bacon.

“The owners really liked the sauce and wanted to come up with something to compliment it,” Rau said.

Also competing is Monks Ale House with its “Salt of the Earth” burger. This is their first year in the competition, and it’s also head chef Allen Wright’s first time competing in it with his own creation.

“This is exciting because it’s my concept, and it’s my first idea being in it,” Allen Wright said.

His creation has two patties on a potato roll with arugula, tomato, aioli, bacon and goat cheese.

“It’s not what is on the plate, it’s how you treat it, elegance through simplicity,” Wright said.

Both restaurants are expecting a big turnout from customers, who rank the burgers in five different categories.

The competition began yesterday. You can find the list of competitors as well as the different categories for ranking here.