The ‘Breakthrough’ family comes to Sioux Falls to share their emotional story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One Missouri family’s story was transformed onto the big screen in 2019 for the Christian drama movie called “Breakthrough.”

Their emotional story is now one they share with the whole country, and today, they were in Sioux Falls for the Women and Families Ignited by Faith events.

It’s a story about survival. John Smith was talking with his mom while he was with friends out on ice.

“She said, ‘I love you.’ I said, ‘I love you too.’ Eight seconds later, all three of us fell through the ice,” John Smith, survivor of the “Breakthrough” story said.

Smith was under the water for fifteen minutes.

“Its one of those days when a parent never wants to get that telephone call. That they’ve just pulled your son out of a lake and he doesn’t have a heartbeat,” mom Joyce Smith said.

When his mother, Joyce Smith, got to the hospital, she was told they were getting ready to call his time of death. So, she prayed over him.

“Immediately, a heartbeat came back. It was just amazing to everyone in the room because they had worked for twenty-seven minutes, you know, everything they knew how to do to bring him back to life and nothing was working. It was kind of like God said, ‘Okay, you do everything that you can do, and when you’re finished with that, you step back and watch what I can do,” Joyce Smith said.

When his heart started beating again, John Smith was still brain dead. But 16 days later, he walked out of the hospital.

Flash forward two and a half years, and the family along with their pastor Jason Noble wrote a book which inspired the movie, “Breakthrough.”

“It was incredible, I mean no one lives in that type of a situation,” Pastor Jason Noble said.

Now, the family shares their story around the country, including right here in Sioux Falls. They say they want to give hope to others who hear their story.

“A sense that their family can be restored, a sense that their church can be restored, their house, you know, the world can be restored. That’s really what I think is important, that God can do breakthroughs no matter what the situation is,” John Smith said.

Joyce Smith and Jason Noble already visited Sioux Falls in September and organizers of Women Ignited by Faith hope to bring the family back more in the future.