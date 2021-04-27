The Breakfast Club, Sioux Falls style

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Remember the 1985 movie ‘The Breakfast Club’ starring Molly Ringwold and Emilio Estevez and a few others?

Some Sioux Falls city leaders and other government officials are taking that title and applying it to one of their monthly meetings hoping to make Sioux Falls and the surrounding area a better place to live.

Whether it’s Levitt at the Falls or Tiny Homes for Veterans, members of the Breakfast Club get briefed every month on events, places and other special activities going on in Sioux Falls.

“The intent was really for the county, the school district and the city to collaborate and talk about things really important to each governmental entity,” city councilor Christine Erickson said.

City councilor Christine Erickson says the Breakfast Club has been going on for a few years now, but this year they have to meet virtually because of covid.

“We’ve had everything from covid updates, infrastructure updates, building permits and codes,” Erickson said.

The Breakfast Club recently talked about the new triage center ‘The Link’ and how it’s going to be an asset for the city.

An agenda is put out each month but those items are just open for discussion.

“No decisions or votes are made these are public meetings we offer public input as well if folks from the public want to come and we value that public input, it’s truly just a presentation with some Q & A and we go about our day,” Erickson said.

Anyone can join in on the meetings via Webex, because they always set aside time for public input. Those meetings and when they’re held are made public on the city’s website.