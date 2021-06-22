The break in the heat is only temporary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With just over a week to go in the month of June, we’ll be watching not only the chance of rain and the impact on the drought, but also the temperature and just how warm it has been in the plains.

Take a look at this map, showing the temperatures and the much above normal swath of heat.

It has been centered this June from Wyoming into South Dakota, over into Minnesota. We call that KELOLAND.

We’ve seen hot starts to summer before. Last June was much above normal in eastern KELOLAND too, but the heat wasn’t as widespread.

In fact, 2016, 2017, and 2018 all had warm June starts, but again, not this hot. Even the notorious drought year of 2012 wasn’t this hot the first 21 days of June. The average high in Sioux Falls has been 90.6 degrees this month to be exact.

The only year that comes close is 1988. But when taking a look at the side by side comparison, much of KELOLAND is actually warmer this year.

So it’s not just the lack of rain, but the intense evaporation due to the heat that makes this forecast for rain chances and cooler weather so important.