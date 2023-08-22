SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The first apartments on Lake Lorraine are set to welcome tenants by the end of this month. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, we have an inside look at the Sioux Falls lake community in this busy shopping district.

“This is the only for rent market rate apartment building on Lake Lorraine,” developer Dusten Hendrickson said.

The new apartments are a critical part of the development plan for Lake Lorraine. This westside neighborhood was created to be a dynamic community with symbiotic relationships between all of the shopping, restaurants, entertainment and residents.

“We’re hoping to bring more business to all of these businesses, that’s our goal. Then these businesses attract our tenants as well, our tenants want all of this stuff around, these businesses want more density in this area to have more clientele,” Hendrickson said.

The BLU is the first residential development giving people a chance live Right on Lake Lorraine, surrounded by all the businesses you need.

“It’s all livable and walkable here, you pretty much have everything you need right in this area including grocery store and hospital, walkable. All those amenities drew us here, especially the water,” Hendrickson said.

The BLU will be the new home of the only watercraft business on Lake Lorraine.

“You have to go through Flow and Paddle to use the water, so we feel like a lot of people will want to do that,” Hendrickson said.

The new apartment complex is also partnering with Baking up a Storm who will open a cafe inside the main floor commons area that once again has the lake as its focal point. There are stunning views out of their first-floor gym and their top floor community room and rooftop patio.

“Outside you’ve got two fire pits, hot tub, couches overlooking the water,” Hendrickson said.

The wellness themed apartments also have plenty of natural light with high end finishes and highly efficient utilities.

“It’s very peaceful in this location, it’s one of the only apartments that is Class A on the west side of town. Most all the Class A stuff is downtown,” Hendrickson said.

You can get a look at these unique apartments during an open house this Thursday from 4pm to 8 pm. The event will bring food trucks and JJ’s Wine and Spirits, giving people a chance to come and spend an evening hanging out at the Lake.