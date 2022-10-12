SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over 550 units of blood is needed every day at our local hospitals to help a wide range of patients. To ensure there is a good supply on hand heading into fall and winter, the Community Blood Bank is hosting a blood drive. Their bloodmobile will be stopping by our KELOLAND Media Group news station in downtown Sioux Falls Thursday.

Jerry Vander Lee comes to the Community Blood Bank donor room at Avera almost every two weeks to give plasma and platelets.

“I’ve had some family members that needed some of these products and I just got started and kept doing it. So I just build it into my week every two weeks. Just do my part incrementally, I guess,” Vander Lee said.

Donors at the bloodmobile tomorrow will only be giving red blood cells, which takes less time than Vander Lee’s usual appointment, but is just as important.

“Give it a try. You know, it’s painless, everything I hear and read, it’s a great benefit to a lot of people. It’s just a satisfying experience,” Vander Lee said.

Between this donor room, Sanford’s donor room and the bloodmobile at KELOLAND, the hope is to have 140 donation appointments filled for the donor-a-thon.

“140 appointments will save up to 380 lives in our community,” Ken Versteeg said.

Ken Versteeg, executive director of the Community Blood Bank, says each individual donation could save up to three people on its own.

“Everything that is donated here, stays here for local use. So within 24 to 36 hours after a person’s donated blood with the KELOLAND Donor-a-thon, we’re going to be able to transfuse those blood units and make a difference in so many different patients’ lives,” Versteeg said.

If you’d like to sign up for the donor-a-thon, you can do so by visiting the Community Blood Bank’s website. There you can also look for any other upcoming blood drives.