RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One volunteer in Rapid City who participated in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign won a very shiny award from Riddle’s Jewelry.

Realtor Tom Rau rang the bell this year.

It’s a way the Black Hills Association of Realtors gives back to the community during the holidays.

“Our association has been involved for the past 11 years in what we call Realtor Ring Day which happens across the state of South Dakota. It’s for a great cause,” Rau said.

Little did Rau know, he would be the winner of this $900, diamond pendant necklace.

“I was kind of confused but excited that someone told me I won,” Rau said.

The Salvation Army had about 58 volunteers this year to ring the bell. All of those volunteers were added to a drawing to win a necklace here from Riddle’s Jewelry.

“It’s a fun event for us and it’s good to keep our business in the community. We are really supported by the community so it’s nice to give back as well,” Jordan Walter, Riddle’s Store Manager, said.

“Well it’s a fantastic incentive and it’s a great partnership with a local established jewelry company that has been established in the Black Hills community for a long time. I believe they really see the value in volunteers ringing the bells in Rapid City and the Black Hills area,” Kat Stark, Salvation Army in Rapid City, said.

But the giving doesn’t stop there.

“It’ll go around someone special’s neck,” Rau said.

For the last 3 years, every person who volunteered to be a bell ringer for Salvation Army and completed a 2-hour shift was entered into a drawing to win a piece of jewelry, courtesy of Riddle’s.

Altogether, volunteers in the Black Hills rang the bell for over 300 hours.

For the last 3 years, every person who volunteered to be a bell ringer for Salvation Army and completed a 2-hour shift was entered into a drawing to win a piece of jewelry, courtesy of Riddle’s.

Altogether, volunteers in the Black Hills rang the bell for over 300 hours.