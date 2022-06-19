In case you’re unsure, Father’s Day always takes place on the third Sunday in June.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday is Father’s Day, a day where people celebrate their dads or parental figures in their life.

This Father’s Day KELOLAND News asked our Facebook followers to tell us their favorite advice their dads shared with them growing up.

Here’s what they had to say:

“Don’t rock the boat while you’re sitting in it” and “Engage your brain before you open your mouth.” — Cathy

“When passing a semi, get past it as fast as possible because those tires could be recaps and can blow at any time.” — Fawn

“You can do it, kid.” — Rachel

“If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.” — Angie

“Always save something out from every dollar you make — even if it’s just a dime.” — Mary

“If work was fun, they wouldn’t have to pay you.” — Kate

“There’s no such thing as boredom it’s just pure laziness.” — Sammi

“It’s not what you know, it’s who you know. Be kind and caring to everyone.” — Marcy

“If you don’t want to know the answer don’t ask the question.” — Julie

“No matter where you go, there you are.”– Suzette

“Engage your mind before your mouth!” — Karen

“Nothing good happens after midnight.” — Julie

“Never accept criticism from someone you would never go to for advice.” — Josh

“No day is complete if you haven’t learned something.” — Brandi

“Don’t count ur eggs before they hatch.” — Brittnay

“Life is not fair. You’d better get used to it!” — Andrea

“Never park your car facing North in the winter.” — Amy

“Never let the gas gauge get below half a tank. He has been in heaven for almost 28 years and I think of him every time I fill my car.” — Jena

“Clean as you go.” — Kimberly

“’Have you checked your oil?’ This was code for “’I love you.'” — Cheri

“Only about 5 percent of the things you worry about are ever going to happen.” — Michael

