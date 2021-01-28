The battle for the best burger in Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – Hamburger, cheese and a bun may be the standard ingredients for a burger, but what ingredients go into a Battle of the Buns championship burger? People in Dell Rapids have been voting on four different, unique burgers all month long to determine which restaurant made the best creation this year.

Four Dell Rapids restaurants are going head to head — or patty to patty — in the second annual Battle of the Buns.

“We had seen that it had been pretty effective in Sioux Falls and thought it’d be a good idea to try it here in Dell Rapids. We had a very successful first year, we did a little more than seven thousand dollars of revenue from our local businesses,” Dan Ahlers, president of the Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce said.

Papa’s Pub and Eatery was the champion last year and they’re hoping to take the prize once again with their Papa’s Italiano burger.

“My brother-in-law, Kevin, came up with it last year and he did again with this year. We do a little in-house competition first between some of the cooks and the chefs here and he ended up winning two years in a row in the in-house contest,” David Ohayon, co-owner of Papa’s Pub and Eatery said.

Where there’s a good burger, there’s a crowd.

“Last week alone I probably sold 105 of them and that’s just those burgers. So we’ve been selling quite a few burgers because it brings everybody else out to try other things that have,” Ohayon said.

Though it’s only the second year of the Battle of the Buns here in Dell Rapids, they’re already planning on doing a third year. And there might even be some more options on next year’s ballot.

“Everybody that participated last year is participating this year and I know we have at least one, maybe two more that plan to participate next year. They said, ‘don’t leave us out,'” Ahlers said.

A friendly competition that everyone can benefit from.

“All the restaurants here in town have something different to offer and it definitely brings some notoriety to each place and we see sales increase, which is obviously what you’re looking for when you’re a restaurant,” Ohayon said.

The competition goes through January 31st. The Chamber will announce the winner February 21st.