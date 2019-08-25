The Barrel House serves up 3rd annual Hungry Hearts fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A Sioux Falls restaurant is looking to help kids in need get a school lunch.

People packed the parking lot of the Barrel House for the 3rd annual Hungry Hearts fundraiser on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of kids that are less fortunate. So, we want to make sure that they get fed. They may have only one meal a day, so I guess they can hopefully thank the Barrel House for giving them a hot meal,” Mark Fonder, the owner of The Barrel House said.

Last year, the fundraiser raised $125,000 to give kids a hot meal during the school year. This year, they hope to raise even more.

“We love to give back here and all the employees and the volunteers, it takes a lot of manpower,” Fonder said.

One person looking to help is Nick Ridenour with PRIMAL gym. During the fundraiser, Ridenour did as many deadlift reps as he could in one minute, and for each rep a dollar was donated to Hungry Hearts.

“We wanted to give everybody a fair chance at that by coming out here with Hungry Hearts who’s done an amazing job the last couple years, and just kind of get involved,” Ridenour said.

Both Ridenour and the Barrel House hope the event brings awareness about child hunger in the state.

“So really it just comes down to a better fed and healthier body is going to help with the mind in school, too, which is what we need as a brighter future for our kids,” Ridenour said.

“Hopefully we can feed more,” Fonder said.

Click here if you’d like to donate to Hungry Hearts.