The Barrel House & Krav’N bounce back after tough start to holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a roller coaster ride for local bars and restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a recent uptick in sales has at least one business owner hiring a long list of employees.

The lunch rush at Krav’N and The Barrel House in Sioux Falls is once again living up to its name.

“We’re just going to roll with it and not we’re not going to question it. Luckily, business is coming back strong, the holidays were very kind to us,” Krav’N general manager Jennifer Cleveland said.

“It’s not booming like we were before, but we definitely have seen an increase,” Barrel House & Krav’N owner Mark Fonder said.

After seeing a decline in business in early December, a recent surge prompted Fonder to hire a number of positions.

“We had to let some people go or cut their hours and they went out and found other employment, which was a bummer for us because we hate to do that, but it was something we had to do to go with the decrease in business, but now we are seeing an increase again, so now we are hiring,” Fonder said.

“Unfortunately, some had to leave for different various reasons, and now they’re back and we need more, so yeah, that’s a good thing,” Cleveland said.

Fonder is hiring additional kitchen staff due to an increase in carry out orders. He’s also seeing more dine-in customers and working to keep them safe.

“A lot of people that come in and want to social distance will ask to be sat in a certain section and we try and accommodate anything we can,” Fonder said.

Fonder has experienced his share of highs and lows in recent months, but says he’s lucky to be in business in South Dakota.

“I’ve got friends over in Minnesota that own restaurants. I think they said 26 or 28 that have closed in Sioux Falls or South Dakota alone, and I can’t imagine what’s going to happen over there, so we are definitely lucky and hopefully, we can keep our cases down and everyone safe,” Mark Fonder said.

Click HERE to find the current list of job openings at The Barrel House.