The Barrel House donating 25% of Monday’s sales to Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight is hoping to take Veterans to see the memorials built in their honor in 2021. You can help out this Monday by taking part in a fundraiser at the Barrel House in Sioux Falls.

It’s a well-deserved trip for local heroes and Midwest Honor Flight is hoping to get back in the air soon.

“It’s such a good feeling in your heart and in your mind in that you’re taking care of these guys that stepped up for us when we needed them to,” Wentz said.

With hundreds on the waiting list to go, Sioux Falls firefighter, Veteran and Midwest Honor Flight board member Russell Wentz says it’s important to raise money for flights. Barrel House owner Mark Fonder agrees and is donating 25% of Monday’s sales to the cause.

“I feel like I should. These guys have given a lot to us and they deserve the respect. I feel like it’s part of our duty to make sure we give back and try and help them out,” Fonder said.

Fonder says guests can space out at the restaurant on the patio or inside. The Barrel House also just started offering online ordering if you want to carry out.

“You can go to our website and you can order online. Pay with a credit card and everything else. Next Monday, we’re donating 25-percent of the gross sales back to Midwest Honor Flight. We hope it’s a huge success,” Fonder said.

“Just the fact that they can have a great meal. Wonderful food here and support a volunteer organization that’s supporting Veterans and at 25-percent, that’s huge,” Wentz said.

Providing healing and closure for Veterans in South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa.

The fundraiser takes place all day long. The Barrel House opens at 11. If you’d like to order online for carry out, click here.